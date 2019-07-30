Fire deaths in Massachusetts decreased in 2018, fire officials say

Here is the 2018 Fire Fact Sheet that summarizes the Massachusetts fire experience (as reported by local fire departments through #MFIRS ) in 2018. Total fires and fire deaths are down from 2017. https://t.co/wuGrSL3Jz2 pic.twitter.com/UGvrQkfn4G

The latest annual statistics , as reported by local fire departments through the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System, also show that the total number of fires declined from 2017 to 2018.

The number of fire deaths in Massachusetts decreased by 22 percent in 2018, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

Fire officials reported that the total number of fires in 2018 — 25,504 — declined by 9 percent from 2017, when there were 27,895.

Fire officials also reported that 45 civilians — 24 men, 19 women, and two children — died in 40 fatal fires last year, and one firefighter died in a fire-related incident. In 2017, 56 civilians died in 43 fatal fires, and two firefighters died in fire-related incidents.

Forty-four percent of fatal fire victims last year were adults over age 65, and 87 percent of civilian fire victims died in their homes, records show.

Smoking was the leading cause of residential structure fire deaths (33 percent); followed by undetermined causes (31 percent); electrical (13 percent); juvenile-set (8 percent); arson (5 percent); heating (3 percent); heated furniture (3 percent); cooking (3 percent); and butane lighter (3 percent).

Fires in 2018 caused 289 civilian injuries, 425 fire service injuries, and $228.9 million in property damage, fire officials reported.

According to the data, there were 551 reported arsons in 2018. Fire officials reported that structure arson decreased by 30 percent while motor vehicle arson increased 8 percent from 2017 to 2018.

