Fire rips through beloved bagel shop in Revere
Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at the Bagel Bin Deli at 207 Shirley Ave. in Revere on Monday night.
After learning about the fire, which caused extensive damage to the building, many customers expressed shock and sadness on social media.
“Sad news,” one Twitter user wrote. “I used to love getting breakfast at Bagel Bin Deli when I lived in Revere.”
“The ave will never be the same without bagel bin,” another person tweeted.
The Bagel Bin Deli has been in business for over 30 years, according to the company’s website. At 5:12 a.m. Tuesday, the following message was posted on the Bagel Bin Deli’s Facebook page: “We will rebuild.”
