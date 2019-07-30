Former slot machine worker at MGM Springfield allegedly stole $22,000 from casino

A former slot machine technician at MGM Springfield is facing charges he stole about $22,000 from the casino, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

In a Tuesday announcement, Healey’s office said a Hampden County grand jury indicted Salvador Montalvo Jr., 54, of West Springfield. He faces one count each of larceny of property over $1,200 and making false entries in corporate books, and is expected to be arraigned at a later date, according to authorities.

A law enforcement probe was launched in January after the casino conducted an audit on its slot department.