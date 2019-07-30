Former slot machine worker at MGM Springfield allegedly stole $22,000 from casino
A former slot machine technician at MGM Springfield is facing charges he stole about $22,000 from the casino, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
In a Tuesday announcement, Healey’s office said a Hampden County grand jury indicted Salvador Montalvo Jr., 54, of West Springfield. He faces one count each of larceny of property over $1,200 and making false entries in corporate books, and is expected to be arraigned at a later date, according to authorities.
A law enforcement probe was launched in January after the casino conducted an audit on its slot department.
Prosecutors allege Montalvo withdrew almost $24,000 from the casino cashier to perform tests on various slot machines between August 2018 and January 2019. Authorities said he only returned about $2,000 and pocketed the remaining $22,000, which investigators think he deposited into his person checking account.
Montalvo is also alleged to have forged his supervisors’ signatures on the forms he needed to withdraw the funds from the casino cashier, according to authorities.
