As key Walsh aide testifies in corruption trial, clarity remains elusive

The Rat is a 15-foot-tall toothy inflatable rodent — menacing, as pieces of rubber go. As such it is an invaluable feature at a union protest, as the owners of the Wilbur Theatre discovered around 2009, when The Rat became the most memorable demonstrator at a protest outside their doors. It was such an attention-getter that apparently the neighbors at the Wang Center were worried about being tainted by association.

When the membership of Local 11 — which represents stagehands and other behind-the-scenes concert employees — feels that employers are stiffing working people on pay or benefits, they threaten to deploy The Rat.

To make sense of the big City Hall corruption trial unfolding at the Moakley Courthouse, you need to know about The Rat.

In late 2013, members of Local 11 were furious about the labor practices of the organizers of the music festival Boston Calling, as the union’s business manager, Colleen Glynn, testified on Tuesday. They wanted work, and festival organizers weren’t cooperating. They were angry enough to protest at the festival. Upset enough to drop leaflets. Mad enough to show up with The Rat.

“They wanted to bring that rat?” defense counsel Sara Silva asked Glynn.

“Yes,” Glynn responded.

Cooler heads prevailed, and now the relationship among the union, the festival, and the Walsh administration has culminated in the federal trial of city officials Ken Brissette and Tim Sullivan, accused of running afoul of the law by allegedly forcing organizers to hire union workers or risk losing city approval to hold the festival on City Hall Plaza.

The men were indicted with great fanfare in 2016. But what jurors were treated to Tuesday was a lesson in city politics, but not much of a demonstration of criminality.

The star witness was Joyce Linehan, the city’s chief of policy and planning, and one of Walsh’s closest allies from the beginning of his bid for mayor in 2013. Linehan’s testimony began with a surprising disclosure: that she had been granted immunity from prosecution to testify. It’s interesting that someone so close to Walsh was immunized, though it isn’t evidence of anything nefarious on Linehan’s part.

Prior to joining the administration, Linehan had worked for years in the local music scene as a promoter and manager, and had relationships with Boston Calling’s principals. She alerted Walsh that the union was furious with the promoters, partly over a sketchy “internship” program that required concert volunteers to pay a fee to participate. Her memo to Walsh also noted that the concert promoters had difficulty working with a couple of city departments. Linehan suggested that all the parties involved sit down and iron out their differences, which eventually happened.

Linehan will return to the stand Wednesday. But her testimony Tuesday didn’t strike me as remotely explosive. If she and Glynn were the government’s star witnesses, this might be the scandal that wasn’t. What constitutes corruption? That question lies at the heart of this case and others like it, indictments that allege public misconduct with only murky benefits to the alleged participants. Is pushing contractors to use union labor a crime? On the part of the promoters, is agreeing to do so in the interest of a good working relationship scandalous?

When, exactly, does practicing politics become a crime? We know some of how the story played out. Boston Calling has become so successful that it has outgrown its original home on City Hall Plaza. For its last installment, it hired more than 200 workers sent by its new friends in Local 11. The union was so grateful to Walsh for his help in 2014 that it campaigned for his friend Warren Tolman, just weeks before he lost to Maura Healey in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

What’s no more clear than the day Brissette and Sullivan were indicted is whether they crossed a legal line. That’s something The Rat never has to worry about.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. E-mail him at adrian.walker@globe.com. Or follow him on Twitter @adrian_walker.