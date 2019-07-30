Lightning strike sparks 3-alarm fire in Erving
A single lightning strike likely sparked a 3-alarm house fire in the town of Erving, according to the local fire chief.
“We had damage all around because of the storm but we were able to confirm this fire was caused by one lightning strike,” Erving Fire Chief Philip Wonkka said by phone Tuesday night.
Heavy thunderstorms rolled through Western Massachusetts late Tuesday afternoon after a third day of intense heat engulfed much of the state.
Crews received a report around 5 p.m. of a fire at the two-story, single-family house at 15 Prospect Heights Lane.
All occupants of the home, including animals, escaped without injury.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related injuries, Wonkka said.
