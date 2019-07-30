Man charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Cambridge
WOBURN — A man is now facing manslaughter charges for allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl on a busy Cambridge street last July during which she was thrown to the ground, fatally injuring the high school student who dreamed of becoming an EMT.
Isaias Plaza was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Tuesday on a charges of manslaughter along with assault and battery causing serious injury. He was ordered held without bail.
He allegedly attacked Richelle Robinson around 6:30 p.m. on July 22 as she was walking on Cambridge Street toward a friend’s house. Robinson, who was a Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School student, later died of her injuries.
Robinson attended the youth academy at the Cambridge Police Department, which honored her family at the 2018 graduation ceremony. Her family organized a march in her honor last July, with some 100 people participating.
“She had future plans to become an Emergency Medical Technician,” her family said last year as part of the march in Robinson’s memory. “She loved to dance and she loved makeup and getting her nails done.”
