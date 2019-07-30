Man charged with murder of Concord, N.H. man

with alternative counts of second degree murder, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

A man arrested in Massachusetts Sunday after an intense search has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Concord, N.H., officials said Tuesday.

One count charges Hanright with knowingly causing the death of Marshall John Villeneuve by stabbing him. A second count charges him with recklessly causing the death of Villeneuve, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” by stabbing, the statement said.

He is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Hanright was identified as a person of interest in the death of Villeneuve, who was found stabbed to death in his apartment on Friday. Authorities searched the area of Methuen, Mass. for several hours on Saturday, before Hanright was arrested around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

He was charged of possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, failing to stop for police, and interfering with a police officer, officials said.

Hanright was due to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.

