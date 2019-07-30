New Bedford Postal employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $20K from customers

Austin Correia, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of theft of embezzlement and one count of theft of public money, property or records as part of the agreement, officials said.

A New Bedford U.S. Postal Service employee could avoid prison time as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors after admitting to embezzling over $20,000 in cash payments from customers, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

According to the terms of the agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of two years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement, 25 hours of community service, and restitution in the amount of $20,584, officials said.

Correia is scheduled for sentencing on November 20, officials said.

Beginning in late 2017, Correia voided money orders or stamp purchases at the Mount Pleasant and Coffin Station Post Offices in New Bedford to make them appear as if they did not occur. He then kept the cash payments or purchased gift cards at the post office, officials said.

The charges typically have a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

