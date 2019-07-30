One person killed in single car crash on I-495 north in Andover, police say
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Tuesday morning, according to State Police.
The vehicle went off the right side of the highway and into the woods around 5 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
The crash took place in the northbound lanes just prior to the interchange with Route 28, State Police said.
As of 6:45 a.m., crash investigators are on the scene and the right travel and the breakdown lanes are closed.
State Police said they will release more information later Tuesday.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.
Advertisement