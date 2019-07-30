Police nab alleged burglar after foot pursuit, violent struggle in Roxbury

Two Mission Hill roommates were sitting on their couch Monday night when they allegedly spotted a man walking out of their apartment — with their roommates’ flat-screen television under his arm, Boston police wrote in a post Tuesday.

Arriving officers headed toward the Dudley Triangle in Roxbury, aware that a suspect in similar house break-ins made his way to that location, Boston police wrote on bpdnews.com. While searching the area around 8:05 p.m., Monday, police spotted a man later identified as Michael Castellucci, 35, in the 2300 block of Washington Street.

Police moved to take the man into custody, but Castellucci allegedly fled on foot until officers were able to catch up with him on Roxbury Street. “The suspect was eventually placed in custody after a violent struggle” in a rear of a Roxbury Street building, police wrote.