RMV officials set to be grilled over missed license suspensions on Beacon Hill

Lawmakers said Monday the administration has yet to produce all the documents they’ve requested. But Governor Charlie Baker said the committee should not expect the same barriers from witnesses at the noontime hearing, where a Department of Transportation spokesman said all those invited are expected to attend.

The Legislature’s Committee on Transportation scheduled a second RMV hearing within days of a short-lived and contentious July 22 session. Frustrated lawmakers abruptly ended that hearing when Baker administration officials didn’t produce witnesses or documents they wanted and said they could not answer many questions because of their own ongoing review.

The leaders of the state’s beleaguered Registry of Motor Vehicles are set to appear Tuesday in front of a legislative panel investigating how the agency allowed hundreds of law-breaking drivers to remain on the roads, pushing the simmering scandal to a potential flashpoint.

“I certainly expect that the people who have been asked to testify tomorrow are going to be there to testify,” Baker told reporters Monday. “And there aren’t going to be any limitations with respect to what they answer.”

The legislative panel is trying to determine why the Registry did not act on notifications from Connecticut that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had been charged with drunken driving in that state in May. The 23-year-old remained on the road until he was charged in the June 21 crash that killed seven people in Randolph, N.H. Massachusetts officials admitted afterward that they should have terminated his commercial license before the fatalities.

Registrar Erin Deveney — who has been invited to testify Tuesday — resigned amid the revelation. She left shortly before state officials disclosed the RMV had deeper-seated problems, namely that it had ignored tens of thousands of notifications from other states about Massachusetts drivers, dating back to at least early 2018.

The RMV has since suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 drivers who, officials admit, should have lost them earlier but did not, because the paper notices were left unprocessed at the Registry’s Quincy headquarters.

Representative William Straus, who cochairs the transportation committee, said he intends to dig into the RMV’s failures in handling both paper and electronic notices, including how that relates to the March 2018 launch of new record-keeping software.

Lawmakers have asked that at least four MassDOT and RMV employees testify, along with a representative from Grant Thornton, the auditing firm the state hired to do a 60-day review of the Registry’s out-of-state violations system. An official from Fast Enterprises, which developed the RMV’s record-keeping software, is also expected to be on hand.

Pollack and acting Registrar Jamey Tesler appeared last week at the initial hearing, but Thomas Bowes, director of the Registry’s Merit Rating Board, and Keith Constantino, director of the Driver Control Unit, did not.

Tesler, Bowes, and Constantino have each been invited back Tuesday. Lawmakers have also asked MassDOT to make Brie-Anne Dwyer, an audit project manager, available.

Bowes has been under scrutiny since the Globe reported that he was vacationing in Europe in late June when Registry officials went into crisis mode and began digging through dozens of bins stuffed with paper alerts that his unit had ignored.

Deveney, the former registrar, also failed to show up last week. She did not return a call seeking comment on Monday, but Straus said the committee has been in touch with her. “It’s certainly possible” she will testify, he said.

