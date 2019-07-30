Senator appeals for help with seasonal housing on Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard

Cyr, a Truro Democrat, pitched the committee on a bill he filed to address the housing needs of seasonal communities. The bill (S 789) includes provisions that would allow cities and towns to establish a transfer tax on property sales valued over $2 million, allow accessory dwelling units without a special permit, and allow cities and towns to implement a property tax exemption for low- or moderate-income households.

”On Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard and on Nantucket, we face a unique challenge with a seasonal economy and a large second- and third-home owner market,” Sen. Julian Cyr told the Housing Committee Tuesday. “There is extremely limited year-round housing. We are geographically isolated and we’re geographically contained. You can’t build housing on the ocean, particularly with climate disruption.”

In the midst of vacation rental season, housing officials from Nantucket made the trek to Beacon Hill to join their state senator in a call for new tools help create attainable housing for year-round Cape and islands residents.

The bill would also require that tiny homes of no more than 600 square feet be permitted in communities that permit accessory dwelling units, and create a local option that would allow a property tax exemption for units that are occupied year-round and rented on a yearly basis for no more than 150 percent of the fair market rent.

Cyr said the market in his district incentivizes building for and selling to second-home buyers with higher disposable incomes over producing “attainable housing” for year-round residents like teachers, police officers, firefighters and restaurant workers.

He said the region needs targeted solutions, with the median price for a single-family home in Barnstable County now at an all-time high of more than $400,000, and the median sale price in the town of Chatham at more than $700,000.

”All the people who make Cape Cod work and the islands work, particularly this time of year, we don’t have housing for them,” Cyr said.

Nantucket housing specialist Tucker Holland said the state’s housing crisis may be at its most severe on the small island, where the average home price exceeds $2 million.

”More than one family sharing a basement, separated only by sheets, people sleeping on concrete floors, unrelated folks shift-sleeping, parents and children not all living under one roof are, sadly, commonplace,” he said.

A lone beachgoer enjoyed the solitude of Madaket Beach on a quiet Sunday before Labor Day in 2018. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The bill would also direct the Department of Housing and Community Development to give “special consideration” to counting certain otherwise unqualified projects as part of a municipality’s subsidized housing inventory. Those projects include one-bedroom units in communities that can demonstrate a need for low-income housing that size; projects in municipalities where the average home price is 100 percent greater than the statewide median; and Nantucket covenant housing.

Under Housing Nantucket’s Covenant Program, a property owner is able to subdivide their lot, as long as they put a permanent affordability restriction on the deed and sell to an income-qualified, year-round resident. The maximum sale price under the program for 2019 is $775,973, and buyers must earn below $172,350 per year, according to the Housing Nantucket website.

Housing Nantucket executive director Anne Kuszpa said Cyr’s bill contains “a lot of great tools” for communities like hers. She said two-thirds of the island’s housing is occupied seasonally, and that a location 30 miles out to sea makes it impractical for many people who work on Nantucket to commute from elsewhere.

”There’s an urgent demand for affordable housing at all income levels,” Kuszpa said.

Separately on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined state housing officials to tour affordable housing developments in Yarmouth and Falmouth.

”We need more workforce housing like these 69 new units in South Yarmouth especially on Cape Cod where housing costs are high out of reach for many working individuals families,” Polito wrote on Twitter.