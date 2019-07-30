Shark spotted near swimmers off Cape Cod beach where man died last year

The beach is the same one where 26-year-old Arthur Medici was attacked and killed by a shark while boogie-boarding in the water last year.

The shark was spotted near Newcomb Hollow Beach on the Truro/Wellfleet line, State Police officials said.

A State Police helicopter spotted a great white shark near swimmers off a beach on Cape Cod, State Police tweeted Tuesday, temporarily closing the beach.

“The State Police Air Wing just spotted a large white shark near the swimmers in #Truro,” officials tweeted. “They have notified the local authorities. ”

The white shark 🦈 was spotted near Newcomb Hollow Beach at the #Wellfleet #Truro line. https://t.co/c5EoSR1BdV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 30, 2019

The beach has been closed for swimming until about 2 p.m., per typical shark sighting protocol, a Wellfleet beach official said.

The news was sure to affect vacationers who flocked to Cape Cod’s beaches as parts of the region suffered a heat wave.

There have been numerous shark sightings in the area this month, with several beaches temporarily closing to swimming.

Less than an hour after the sighting off Cape Cod, South Beach on Martha’s Vineyard was also closed to swimming after a shark was spotted nearby, according to Edgartown police.