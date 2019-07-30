State creates $1m fund as Cape Cod recovers from tornadoes

YARMOUTH — Massachusetts’ governor has announced emergency financial help for Cape Cod businesses recovering from last week’s tornadoes.

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday the new $1 million Cape Cod Small Business Emergency Loan Fund will provide small businesses loans for operation and repair costs. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will also receive $100,000 from the state for a new marketing effort presenting ‘‘factual information about the safety of Cape Cod as a destination for tourism.’’