Twin 15-year-old brothers struck by vehicle in Falmouth

Twin 15-year-old brothers were struck by a vehicle while they were riding bikes in Falmouth Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was flown to a trauma center for treatment, police said.

The second brother was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. Neither was identified and their conditions were not known Tuesday evening.

They were struck around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Barrows and Baptiste roads by a car driven by a 62-year-old Sandwich woman, Falmouth police said in a press release.