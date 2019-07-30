Two killed in fiery car crash in New Hampshire

Two people died in a fiery car crash Monday night in Kingston, N.H., officials said.

At 10:38 p.m., Kingston police and fire responded to reports that a car had struck a tree and caught on fire near 75 New Boston Road, officials said in a statement on the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, the car was “engulfed in fire,” which was spreading to a nearby residential detached garage.

The fire was extinguished, but the driver and passenger could not be saved, Investigator Shana Clark of the Fire Marshal’s Office said. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, Kingston Police Department, and Kingston Fire Department.