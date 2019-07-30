Union members were furious at Boston Calling, official testifies at extortion trial

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 were outraged, Glynn said at the extortion trial of two top City Hall aides, now in its second week.

The year before, Crash Line Productions had hired a company known for paying inferior wages, the union’s business manager, Colleen Glynn, testified in federal court Tuesday. They also placed an ad for “volunteer” workers for its September 2013 festival. For $10, volunteers could work 12 hours at the weekend festival, the ad said. They had to put down a $155 refundable deposit to secure their spot.

By the summer of 2014, members of the stagehands union were furious at Crash Line Productions, the concert promoter that hosted the popular Boston Calling festival on City Hall Plaza.

“In their eyes, this was wage theft,” she said. “It was a practice that we’d never seen before.”

In 2014, Crash Line again rebuffed the union’s request to work at the festival, and members became so angry they wanted to drag their 15-foot inflatable rat, a symbol of labor unrest, to the next Boston Calling festival in September, Glynn said.

Kenneth Brissette, the city’s tourism chief, and Timothy Sullivan, head of intergovernmental affairs, are accused of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion for allegedly forcing Crash Line Productions to hire nine union members for the September 2014 festival.

Prosecutors called Glynn to bolster their allegations that Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a former labor leader elected in 2013 with widespread union support, was beholden to Local 11 and that Brissette and Sullivan bullied the company into hiring its workers to please their boss.

Glynn testified that in 2013, the union knocked on doors and made phone calls to get out the vote for Walsh.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys for Brissette and Sullivan zeroed in on the fury Glynn’s members felt toward Crash Line Productions, which had hired Bill Kenney Productions, a nonunion competitor of Local 11, to set up the festival.

“Fair to say that those members wanted to come and protest the Boston Calling shows?” asked Sara Silva, Brissette’s lawyer.

“Yes,” Glynn said.

“They wanted to bring that rat,” Silva said.

“Yes,” she said.

In the summer of 2014, Glynn had conversations with Brissette and Sullivan about hiring union workers. Her first meeting with Brissette, in July 2014, ended with him saying there was not much he could do for her because Crash Line had already contracted with Bill Kenney Productions through 2017.

Assistant US Attorney Kristina Barclay asked Glynn whether she had told Crash Line that her union planned to protest.

Glynn said no, but she said she had told Sullivan that members were angry and “chomping at the bit” to do something. She said she did not recall saying anything about bringing the inflatable rat.

On cross-examination, Glynn said she “may have” mentioned the rat to Sullivan and said other members of her union could have called City Hall to express their desire to protest.

“Bill Kenney Productions didn’t pay area-standard wages,” Glynn said. The company was “just totally undermining everything that we do and all that we stand for and this was all happening on public property at City Hall.”

The defense has argued that Brissette and Sullivan knew the union was furious and asked Crash Line to hire its members to avoid an embarrassing demonstration, not to please Walsh.

Silva also asked whether Local 11 had donated money to Walsh’s campaign.

“I don’t think so,” Glynn replied.

“Local 11 wasn’t supporting [Walsh] in the 2013 race because it was trying to curry political favor with Marty Walsh, should he be elected mayor?” Silva asked

No, Glynn replied. The union supported him because they believed he was the best person for the job, she said.

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.