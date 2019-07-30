N.H. woman charged with OUI had gas nozzle still hooked up to SUV, police say

A New Hampshire woman was charged with drunken driving after she was pulled over in this Range Rover. (Wilmington Police)

A 24-year-old New Hampshire woman was charged with drunken driving after she was pulled over Friday night in Wilmington with a gas nozzle still hooked up to her Range Rover, police said.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was arrested on Friday night for operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and an open container violation, police said in a statement.