N.H. woman charged with OUI had gas nozzle still hooked up to SUV, police say
A 24-year-old New Hampshire woman was charged with drunken driving after she was pulled over Friday night in Wilmington with a gas nozzle still hooked up to her Range Rover, police said.
The woman, whom police did not identify, was arrested on Friday night for operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and an open container violation, police said in a statement.
Messages left with Wilmington police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office were not immediately returned.
The woman was unable to stay in her own traffic lane and hose from a gas station nozzle trailed behind her car as she drove, according to authorities.
Advertisement
Wilmington police said in a Tuesday statement that they were “able to return the gas nozzle to [its] rightful owner.”
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.