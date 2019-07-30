17-year-old boy charged with baseball bat assault on 20-year-old man in Mary O’Malley State Park

The victim was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday with what police feared were life-threatening injuries. He is now in critical condition Tuesday, Kyes tweeted.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes tweeted early Tuesday that the reason for the violence in the Mary O’Malley Park remained unknown. “There is no specific mention of motive at this time,’’ he wrote.

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly using a baseball bat as a weapon during a confrontation on a Chelsea tennis court that left a 20-year-old man hospitalized with critical injuries, officials said Tuesday.

The name of the juvenile was not released. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court on charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to murder.

Advertisement

According to Kyes and State Police, the assault took place in the state park overlooking the Mystic River around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The victim was hit with a metal baseball bat while both were near the tennis courts on Commandant Way, police said.

The suspect was believed to be with a woman at the time of the assault, but no other arrests have so far been made.

The suspect allegedly threw the bat into the river and State Police sent divers looking for it on Monday. It was not clear if they recovered the bat.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.