Baker signs off on Legislature’s budget without any spending vetoes

“This budget is balanced,” said Baker, a Republican who has not been shy in using his veto pen in the past, when asked why he didn’t trim spending items. “From our point of view, the budget’s in pretty good shape financially.”

Baker also accepted without complaint the Legislature’s language on the most complicated and controversial piece of the budget — a plan to cut prescription drug costs — even though it was weaker than he originally wanted.

Governor Charlie Baker gave the equivalent of a big green checkmark to the $43.3 billion state budget hammered out by the Democrat-controlled Legislature, signing it into law Wednesday without vetoing any earmarks or other spending items.

Advertisement

Signed into law a month after the start of the fiscal year, the budget plows nearly $270 million more into public school spending over current levels, increases funding to the University of Massachusetts without freezing tuition, and provides more than $20 million in programs recommended by black and Latino community members including those for early college and careers.

Baker’s decision to forego spending vetoes was probably made easier by the extra tax revenues that poured into state coffers this year. Tax collectors raked in hundreds of millions in revenue above expectations, though the Baker administration has not yet released a final number on how large the fiscal year-end surplus is.

The Governor did propose changes to a handful of policy sections, including asking lawmakers to quickly pass amendments changing the law governing bids for offshore wind contracts and the treatment of meal taxes during the state’s August sales tax holiday.

On the controversial prescription drug piece of the budget, Baker first proposed in January the measure intended to bring down the cost of the most expensive medicines covered by the state Medicaid program, or MassHealth. Drug costs have been growing faster than other expenses in MassHealth, which covers more than 1.8 million people.

Advertisement

The new policy will require drug companies to negotiate steeper discounts with state officials. If a company doesn’t negotiate, the state could post a proposed value for its drug and hold a public hearing about that value. The state Health Policy Commission also could demand more detailed price information from drugmakers, though much of that information would remain confidential.

Baker’s proposal had also sought to refer unreasonably priced drugs to the attorney general’s office for investigation, but legislators stripped that from the final version approved July 22.

Drug companies had lobbied against Baker’s original proposal but viewed the final language as less severe.

“We knew when we filed the drug pricing piece that it was going to be a controversial item — and it was,” Baker told reporters after signing the budget Wednesday morning. “I give the Legislature a lot of credit for working through that.

“We believe the version that they ultimately landed on is workable and implementable, and we’ll pursue it,” Baker said.

The Massachusetts Legislature was the last in the country to finish its work on approving a final spending bill, among states with a fiscal year that begins July 1. State government didn’t shut down because lawmakers passed a temporary $5 billion budget in late June.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.