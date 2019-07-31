Cause of apartment fire in Pepperell that left woman dead determined to be burning candle or power strip

The accidental fire started in the woman’s living room near the chair she was sitting in. The cause of the fire was either a burning candle igniting nearby combustibles or a malfunctioning power strip with several items plugged into it, officials said.

At 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire at 50 Main St. The blaze took the life of an elderly, disabled woman who lived on the first floor of the six-family apartment building, Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman, Pepperell Police Chief David Scott, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

A burning candle or malfunctioning power strip ignited a fatal fire Tuesday in Pepperell that left one woman dead and at least four injured, officials said.

“We often see older people surround their favorite chair or recliner with the things they need nearby,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “It is important not to overload power strips and to keep furniture off the cords. We encourage safety around candles and any open flame especially where people may have difficulty escaping a fire.”

Working under “brutal heat conditions,” four firefighters were also injured while working to control the fire, officials said.

While the building was not required to have sprinklers and the fire alarms were working, Ostroskey said that fire sprinklers may have prevented the tragedy if they had been present.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Damages to the building are estimated to be over $300,000, officials said.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to those affected by the fire, which displaced at least 10 people, the Red Cross tweeted.

