Checkmate: 16-year-old Mass. chess player brings home the gold

According to her profile on the US Chess Champs website , Yip has set record after record from a very young age. At 9, she became the youngest person to reach the title of Expert. A few days before her 11th birthday, she beat Grandmaster (the highest title a chess player can attain) Alexander Ivanov in the New England Open.

The competition is the most prestigious national chess championship for junior players under 21. The Chelmsford native, now Andover resident, took home $3,000 and an invitation to compete in the 2020 US Women’s Chess Championship, where she was ranked 8th place overall this year.

For the second year in a row, 16-year old Carissa Yip recently captured the US Girls’ Junior Chess Championship title.

Yip is taking a gap year from high school this year to continue pursuing her passion for chess. Metro Minute spoke with her about her chess journey thus far. (Comments were edited for length and clarity.)

Tell me how you got into chess?

Chess is a mentally challenging game, which is what I like about it. In kindergarten, there was a chess club in my school, but you had to know the basics in order to attend. So my dad taught me for a year, and in first grade I started playing in the chess club. I did well, won awards, and I’ve been playing ever since.

Describe the earliest memory you have of chess.

I never liked losing to my dad. I’d ask my mom to tell him to let me win on purpose, but he’d always say I had to earn it. I was really excited the day I beat my dad. We were playing in front of the T.V. in the living room, and my dad made a blunder and I already saw the checkmate in advance. He saw it after he played the move and tried taking it back, and I was like, “Nope, sorry. Checkmate.”

You beat a grandmaster a few days before your 11th birthday. What are your secret chess tips?

The most important thing to remember when you’re playing chess is you’re playing to have fun. Just keep it light; there’s no need to get mad. The thing is when you’re playing a grandmaster, they always try to press for an advantage against you. Usually they’ll play risky moves, but if you play solidly and don’t make any huge mistakes, you’ll be fine.

