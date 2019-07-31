East Boston man killed in motorcycle crash while exiting Mass. Pike in Allston

An East Boston man was killed when he was ejected from his motorcycle while exiting the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston early Wednesday, State Police said in a statement.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

According to State Police, the 26-year-old man was operating a 2010 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle on the Pike eastbound around 3:20 a.m. when he entered the ramp for Exit 18. For reasons that remain under investigation, the operator struck the right curb and was then ejected from the bike.