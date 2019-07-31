Firefighters rescue man trapped on rocks near Revere Beach

Revere firefighters rescued a man who got stranded on rocks near Revere Beach Tuesday night, officials said.

A crew responded at 7:54 p.m. to reports of a man trapped on the breakers, a slew of rocks separating Short Beach and Revere Beach near the Eliot Circle Rotary, Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said.

The man most likely took a walk during low tide out to the breakers, which were placed years ago by the Army Corps of Engineers to break storm surges, Bright said. When the tide started to quickly rise, the man was trapped 200 feet offshore.