Investigators say Revere restaurant fire cause is undetermined

There will be no further investigation, Fortuna said.

“The investigators concluded that the cause is undetermined and the origin was in the void between the ceiling and the roof in the rear of the building in the kitchen area,” said Revere Fire Captain Robert Fortuna Tuesday evening.

The cause of a four-alarm fire that gutted a beloved restaurant could not be determined, Revere fire officials said.

Fortuna said a call about the fire at Bagel Bin Deli came in at 11:38 p.m. Monday, and the fourth alarm was struck around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. He said the 207 Shirley Ave building was a total loss.

The owner Artan “George” Vlladesi said he hoped to rebuild soon. The restaurant, which had recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, was a neighborhood hub where politicians and residents gathered for hours on end.

Bob Mahoney, a Revere resident, said he came to the Bagel Bin Deli at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast every day — oatmeal with strawberries on weekdays, bacon and eggs on the weekend. On Tuesday, he was devastated.

“We all knew each other. It’s the meeting place of Revere,” Mahoney said of the several groups that met for breakfast at the Bagel Bin. “There are a couple of places on Broadway that we’ll go to, but it’s not like here. It’s just not like here.”

Katherine Prifti, Vlladesi’s daughter, said she was 13 when her family opened the restaurant and she started working behind the counter. Prifti got to know customers so well that she invited several to her wedding.

“We treated everyone like family here,” she said. “People say, you have a business, but it wasn’t a business for us. Everybody that came through that door was loved.”