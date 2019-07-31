Key revelations from Tuesday’s stunning State House hearing on the RMV scandal

The information came to light during a hearing before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. The panel wanted to know why the Registry failed to act on notifications from Connecticut that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had been charged with drunken driving in that state in May. The 23-year-old West Springfield man remained on the road until he was charged in the June 21 crash that killed seven people in Randolph, N.H. , even though his Connecticut arrest should have triggered a license suspension.

Beacon Hill was buzzing Tuesday over bombshell revelations that the Registry of Motor Vehicles for a year ignored warnings about its failure to process alerts on Massachusetts drivers who committed serious motor vehicle infractions across state lines.

Here are five key takeaways from the more than seven hours of testimony offered Tuesday:

1) Former Registrar’s shocking disclosure — Erin Deveney, the former head of the Registry who resigned in June amid the Zhukovskyy scandal, testified that the department had never processed the paper notifications other states sent it about errant Massachusetts-licensed motorists until she moved the responsibility in 2016 to a little-known unit known as the Merit Rating Board.

2) State transportation boss weighs in — Stephanie Pollack, the state’s transportation secretary, also testified Tuesday, telling lawmakers that even as the issue first bubbled to the surface in 2016, the Registry didn’t let on about how serious the problem was. “We have no evidence that this issue was ever framed as being about anything other than old traffic citations,” she said.

3) Registry officials cite staffing shortages — Deveney and the rating board director, Thomas Bowes, said they stopped processing out-of-state notices due to concerns the unit was falling behind on handling Massachusetts-based driving citations.

In his testimony, Bowes said his staff was struggling with adjustments to new software in December 2018, and that his requests to Deveney to bulk up the board’s roughly 62-person staff went unheeded.

“I did not have the manpower,” he said.

Deveney said the Registry had to work with a specific head count for full-time employees, and that the “obligation” of the Registry was to “offer the services with the resources that we had.”

4) An auditor also raised concerns — Brie-Anne Dwyer, who works in the Department of Transportation’s audit unit, testified that in March 2019 she told Deveney that a backlog of 12,829 unprocessed notices from other states was sitting in an electronic queue within the Merit Rating Board.

The notifications, she said, included convictions for operating under the influence, speeding, and other offenses.

Dwyer, who was tasked with auditing the board starting in January, said she also brought her findings to Bowes the same month. But when she asked him then who was in charge of processing them, Bowes was blunt, she said.

“He stated, ‘Nobody,’ ” Dwyer told lawmakers.

Bowes said he contacted an IT employee about the backlog, but acknowledged he didn’t pursue the matter further.

5) And then there’s that missing memo — In the fall of 2016, the head director of the state’s driver control unit had prepared a memo — a copy of which the committee released — specifying there was a backlog of out-of-state citations, without describing its size. The memo was addressed to Baker’s legal counsel, as well as the Department of Transportation’s legal office. But Pollack told lawmakers Tuesday that the memo never made it to them.

“We have located no record that this draft memo was ever sent beyond the RMV,” she said. “It was a draft sent to the registrar but there is no evidence she ever resent it to its intended recipients.”

Since the scandal erupted in June, the RMV has suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 drivers who, officials admit, should have lost them earlier but did not, because the paper notices were left unprocessed at the Registry’s Quincy headquarters.

Matt Stout and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.