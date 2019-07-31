A knife-wielding robbery suspect and thousands of dollars in cash found in Weymouth

That’s where Brown-Madison was arraigned Tuesday on several charges including home invasion second offense and larceny from a person.

Instead, the suspect, Justin D. Brown-Madison, 24, of Brockton, made it rain: He left bills strewn about neighborhood yards during a foot chase before police arrested him, according to a Weymouth police report filed in Quincy District Court.

A knife-wielding suspect burst into a Weymouth home Monday evening and allegedly stole a woman’s sizable cash settlement, but he didn’t keep the money for long, prosecutors say.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Brown-Madison’s behalf. The clerk’s office said he was held on $7,500 bail. It wasn’t clear who represented him in court Tuesday.

A man who answered the phone at a number listed for Brown-Madison said Wednesday that he had no comment, insisting the media does not listen to the “other side of the story.”

The police report identified the robbery victim as Maryann Donahue and implicated a friend named Caesar in the crime.

Donahue’s windfall of more than $27,000 from a car accident settlement came in Monday, and she decided to share the news. So she hit up Caesar, a mysterious figure with an unknown surname who frequently gives her mind-altering edibles such as “THC lollipops and gummy’s,” the police report says.

“Ms. Donahue stated that when Caesar arrived at 5:30 PM she expected that he would have some THC lolipops for her,” a Weymouth police report says. “Ms. Donahue relayed that Caesar stated to her he would have to return later with the lollipop because he did not have any at the time.”

Nor did he have any treats when he returned around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Instead, the report says, he brought along Brown-Madison.

Donahue, the report says, told police Brown-Madison “pushed open the door and entered the home with a knife in his left hand. Ms. Donahue stated that Justin was waving the knife at her demanding the money. She stated that Justin grabbed her purse which contained the money and left the house with it. . . . Ms. Donahue stated that she chased after Justin who got into a blue sedan and drove away.”

Brown-Madison and Caesar later ditched the vehicle, and police chased after them on foot, according to the report. That’s when Brown-Madison allegedly tossed the cash.

“Officer Walsh relayed that he saw money while he was on foot in pursuit of the males,” the report says. “I located the money in the back yard of 488 Pleasant Street and the back yard of 11 Burkhall Street. Officer Walsh and I secured the area where the money was located with police line tape. Sgt. Saccoach collected the money from the scene, which totaled $26,106.00, and entered it into evidence.”

Caesar escaped, but police captured Brown-Madison in the area of Burkhall Street with help from a couple of civilians.

“Two citizens, William McCarthy and Timothy O’Hara, had seen Justin running through the area carrying a purse,” the report says. “They felt that the male was suspicious and they stopped him. Officer T. Hubbard and Officer Egan took custody of Justin from Mr. McCarthy and Mr. O’Hara. The officers located the purse that Justin was carrying still in his possession. Within the purse was a large sum of money.”

Brown-Madison pleaded his case while wearing just one shoe, telling police there was a misunderstanding.

“Officer T. Hubbard spoke with Justin,” the report says. “He relayed that Justin told him that he was in the area going for a run in the woods and that the purse was his. This statement is inconsistent with the fact that one of his shoes was located [outside the] vehicle which fled the scene of the home invasion and failed to stop for police.”

Caesar remains at large. Brown-Madison’s next court date is Aug. 28.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.