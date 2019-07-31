Man shot in Mattapan shows up at hospital, but doesn’t want to cooperate with police

A man who was shot in Mattapan showed up at a local hospital Tuesday night but did not want to cooperate with police.

The male victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening when he arrived at Boston Medical Center at 9:41 p.m. When officers responded at 10:55 p.m. and tried to speak to him, he was uncooperative, according to police.

Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj said ballistics were recovered from the area of 50 Theodore St. in Mattapan.