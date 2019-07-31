Mass. endures 4th day of heat wave with thunderstorms expected to hit region
Massachusetts is expected to swelter through the fourth day of a heat wave Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring some relief beginning in the afternoon, but some of them could be severe.
The temperature in Boston is expected to rise to 93 degrees. By 11 a.m. it had already reached 91 degrees at Logan International Airport. On Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, the high temperatures were 93, 93, and 96, respectively.
“Heat and humidity continues today, especially in eastern New England. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms away from the South Coast this afternon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible,” forecasters said.
A forecast graphic issued by the weather service showed storms entering Western Massachusetts by about 2 p.m. and reaching the Boston area by the late afternoon.
Here's a general idea of the timing of showers & storms this afternoon, mainly between 3 and 8 PM. Be alert for localized wind damage & minor urban flooding! pic.twitter.com/nb0eIa52ib— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 31, 2019
The showers and thunderstorms could linger into Thursday and into the weekend.
The cooldown they bring won’t be too dramatic, however. High temperatures in Boston on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are forecast to be 85, 82, and 85, respectively.
The weather service issued a heat advisory for Eastern and Southeasteren Massachusetts and the lower elevations of Western Massachuetts, effective from noon to 6 p.m..
The forecasters warned that the “heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.”
It’s the second heat wave of the year. If the temperature peaks over 90 on Wednesday, it will be the 12th day of temperatures of 90 or over for the month. It also appears the month will end up being the hottest July ever recorded in Boston