Mass. endures 4th day of heat wave with thunderstorms expected to hit region

Massachusetts is expected to swelter through the fourth day of a heat wave Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring some relief beginning in the afternoon, but some of them could be severe.

The temperature in Boston is expected to rise to 93 degrees. By 11 a.m. it had already reached 91 degrees at Logan International Airport. On Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, the high temperatures were 93, 93, and 96, respectively.

“Heat and humidity continues today, especially in eastern New England. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms away from the South Coast this afternon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible,” forecasters said.