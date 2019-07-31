Methuen officer indicted for allegedly stealing from police union

The indictments follow a probe into alleged misappropriation of funds from the Methuen Police Patrolman’s Association.

Mark Whittaker, 54, of Salem, N.H., was indicted by an Essex grand jury on two counts each of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and embezzlement from a voluntary association, according to a joint statement from Methuen police, the Methuen mayor’s office, and the Essex district attorney’s office.

A Methuen police officer who once served as treasurer of the patrolman’s union was indicted Wednesday for allegedly stealing funds from the labor group, authorities said.

Authorities allege Whittaker, a previous treasurer of the union, embezzled and stole money from that organization from 2015 to 2019. It was not immediately clear how much he is alleged to have stolen.

A police spokesman said the amount was in the thousands to tens of thousands, but declined to get more specific. A spokeswoman with the Essex district attorney’s office said she did not have that information Wednesday evening.

Fiscal irregularities were unearthed once officers other than Whittaker took over fiduciary duties for the union, according to authorities.

Whittaker, who was placed on paid administrative leave for an “unrelated matter” in April, will now be suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the case, officials said. He was hired as a reserve officer in 1998 and elevated to a full-time patrolman two years later.

“This case represents a staggering abuse of trust and the theft of money from police officers allegedly by one of our own,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.