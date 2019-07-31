scorecardresearch

National Grid Gas employee struck by a car in Spencer

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,July 31, 2019, 19 minutes ago

A National Grid Gas employee was struck by a car Wednesday morning while marking piping for an upcoming construction project, Spencer Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Paul Germano, 50, of Dudley, was working in the eastbound lane of Main Street around 10:20 a.m. Madeline Polselli, 60, of North Brookfield, was driving eastbound towards Greenville Street when the crash occurred, officials said.

Photos posted to the page show a 2015 Nissan Juke with a partially cracked windshield.

An ambulance transported Germano and Polselli to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Spencer Police said.

The incident is under investigation .

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.