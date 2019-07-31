National Grid Gas employee struck by a car in Spencer

A National Grid Gas employee was struck by a car Wednesday morning while marking piping for an upcoming construction project, Spencer Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Paul Germano, 50, of Dudley, was working in the eastbound lane of Main Street around 10:20 a.m. Madeline Polselli, 60, of North Brookfield, was driving eastbound towards Greenville Street when the crash occurred, officials said.

Photos posted to the page show a 2015 Nissan Juke with a partially cracked windshield.