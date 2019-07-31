Officers on patrol arrest boy, 17, on drug and firearm charges in Mattapan
Boston Police arrested a 17-year-old Mattapan boy Tuesday and recovered heroin, cocaine, and a loaded firearm, authorities said.
At around 4:50 p.m., police patrolling near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Woolson Street saw a teenager with an active warrant from Suffolk County Juvenile Court. The juvenile was arrested without incident, Boston police said in a statement.
During the arrest, officers found a loaded Hi-Point 9 millimeter luger, five small plastic bags of suspected cocaine, and one small plastic bag of suspected heroin, police said.
The 17-year-old was charged with delinquency for unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, and minor in possession of alcohol, police said.
He is set to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court, police said.
