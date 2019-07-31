Person shot in Jamaica Plain

The age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

Officers responded to the area of 928 Parker St. shortly after 8:30 p.m. to find a victim suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Boston police spokesman David Estrada said.

A person was shot in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night, police said.

A crime scene was established in the parking lot of the residential complex formerly known as Bromley Heath.

At least eight officers responded to the scene. In the parking lot, a Ford sedan sat with its doors open.

At least two of the vehicle’s windows were broken.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

