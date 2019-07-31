Police help capture runaway bull in Groton

But the animal control officer and police soon determined that the escapee was not a cow but a full-grown bull. Police say the bull disappeared into a wooded area, and the search was put on hold until the following morning.

Groton police first became aware of the wayward bovine Monday night after a call came in from a resident of Nashua Road reporting a loose cow in the area.

A runaway bull that escaped from a farm in Groton was apprehended by police Tuesday morning.

The fugitive bull remained on the lam until 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, when it was located on Nashua Road heading toward the town of Pepperell. With the help of several patrol officers, Animal Control Officer George Moore managed to return the animal to its home at a farm on Nashua Road by 7:13 a.m., police reported.

The Groton Police Department announced the news of the bull’s capture on Facebook and Twitter, and posted several photos of Officer Gregory Steward, Officer Andrew Davis, Officer Peter Violette, and Moore walking with the bull.

“You never know what kind of call you’ll get, that’s no BS!” police tweeted. “Officers Davis, Steward and Violette joined ACO George Moore in luring this rogue bovine down the mean streets of Groton earlier this morning . . . Happy Tuesday!”

