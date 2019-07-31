Quincy police pay special visit to officer’s son, 3, with brain cancer

Quinn Waters, the son of Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February, according to his Facebook page The Mighty Quinn . He is now in isolation at his home after months of hospitalizations and chemotherapy, so two officers visited him at home with their sirens blaring.

Quinn Waters, 3, can only interact with the outside world through this window.

“[Quincy police] heard that Quinnie loves getting visitors to ‘his window’ since he started his isolation, so what did they do? They of course made a quick stop to say hi! Quinn thought this was just amazing,” Quinn’s Facebook page said.

Tara Waters called the officers, who chatted with Quinn through the window, “the greatest co-workers ever” in a Facebook post.

Facebook photos and videos show the two officers parking their motorcycles in the Waters’ driveway and greeting Quinn at the window. When they drove away, he waved and shouted, “Be safe!”

“[A] loud motor and some police sirens can make a three-year-old’s day. Can’t say enough to thank all of the members of this department, but thank you today to the Special Operations Unit!” Quinn’s Facebook page said.

