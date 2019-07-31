Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Subway restaurant in Bellingham

Jarrod Raymond of Woonsocket, R.I., is charged with armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, witness intimidation, mayhem, and misdemeanor assault and battery, Bellingham police said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

A 26-year-old man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant at knifepoint Saturday in Bellingham was arrested Sunday night, police said.

Around 8:21 p.m. Saturday, a suspect later identified as Raymond allegedly robbed the Subway at 170 Pulaski Blvd. in Bellingham. During the robbery, he allegedly injured an employee and walked out with the cash drawer of the register, Bellingham police said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Police also released surveillance photos of the man, seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Thanks to tips stemming from the online post, Raymond was arrested Sunday night at his home on an unrelated warrant, police said. He is currently being held in Rhode Island, but Bellingham police are filing paperwork to bring Raymond back to Massachusetts to be charged, police said.

