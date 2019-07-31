Texas deputy sheriff charged with cyberstalking Worcester teen

A deputy sheriff in Texas has been charged in federal court in Worcester for allegedly cyberstalking a young girl he met while playing the online video game Minecraft , according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Pasquale T. Salas, 25, of the Matagorda County sheriff’s office, allegedly met the victim, who lives in Worcester County, in 2014. She was 12-years-old at the time, officials said.

Salas was arrested in Bay City, Texas on Wednesday morning. He will appear in federal court in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday and then in federal court in Worcester at a later date, officials said.