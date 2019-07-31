Texas deputy sheriff charged with cyberstalking Worcester teen
A deputy sheriff in Texas has been charged in federal court in Worcester for allegedly cyberstalking a young girl he met while playing the online video game Minecraft , according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Pasquale T. Salas, 25, of the Matagorda County sheriff’s office, allegedly met the victim, who lives in Worcester County, in 2014. She was 12-years-old at the time, officials said.
Salas was arrested in Bay City, Texas on Wednesday morning. He will appear in federal court in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday and then in federal court in Worcester at a later date, officials said.
Advertisement
Salas and the now-teenage girl allegedly communicated on various chatting platforms during which Salas repeatedly solicited the minor to transmit sexually explicit images and videos of herself, officials said.
Beginning as early as 2016, Salas allegedly intimidated the victim by threatening that he would publish the images. The victim attempted to terminate contact with Salas in May 2019, but he continued to send threatening communications, officials said.
The charge has a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.