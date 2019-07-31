These photos show how sudden and serious today’s thunderstorms are
Severe thunderstorms were rumbling through the region Wednesday, with the storm hitting Boston shortly before 4 p.m.
One photo posted to Twitter showed the storm moving into Boston, where stifling humidity and temperatures in the 90s had dominated for most of the day.
Storms ⛈ popping everywhere around #SouthBoston. pic.twitter.com/rI1rokAU2F— Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) July 31, 2019
Another photo showed lightning striking in the Boston area.
Check out this lightning bolt that struck near the Prudential Center in Boston. Severe storms right now throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/zzJGrs96sY— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 31, 2019
Meanwhile, a torrent of rainfall could be seen rushing down a ramp at Fenway Park.
Breaking news....— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 31, 2019
It’s raining very hard here at Fenway Park - #wbz pic.twitter.com/al15aBk5bU
Fenway 3:51 PM pic.twitter.com/jKrAIVXNk4— Mike Lynch (@LynchieWCVB) July 31, 2019
And in Dorchester’s Savin Hill, hail could be seen around 3:50 p.m.
Hailing in Savin Hill @universalhub @ericfisher pic.twitter.com/bejlPt6IKx— Summer in the city (@PaulNuttingJr) July 31, 2019
Boston Harbor Cruises also tweeted a photo, captured around 4 p.m. by a water taxi captain, that showed both sunny and dark skies, as well as rough seas.
Time to batten down the hatches, Boston! #Bostonweather @ericfisher pic.twitter.com/90nC13bxlK— BostonHarborCruises (@cruiseBHC) July 31, 2019
In Downtown Boston, the sudden storms caused people to scurry to their destinations.
Cambridge also saw localized storms.
In Winthrop, one resident caught the damaging winds on video.
Little stormy in Winthrop right now pic.twitter.com/KgYQ3vfXFn— Mark A (@AlibertiMark) July 31, 2019
Meanwhile, a lightning strike lit up the sky near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
It’s lit. pic.twitter.com/jYlPUmxIqY— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) July 31, 2019
Further north, a menacing storm cloud could be seen over the water at Seabrook Beach in New Hampshire.
The view from Seabrook Harbor. #NHwx pic.twitter.com/GDZT9fb4hc— Ricky Firey (@NHSeacoast_WX) July 31, 2019