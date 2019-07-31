These photos show how sudden and serious today’s thunderstorms are

Storms ⛈ popping everywhere around #SouthBoston . pic.twitter.com/rI1rokAU2F

One photo posted to Twitter showed the storm moving into Boston, where stifling humidity and temperatures in the 90s had dominated for most of the day.

Severe thunderstorms were rumbling through the region Wednesday, with the storm hitting Boston shortly before 4 p.m.

Another photo showed lightning striking in the Boston area.

Check out this lightning bolt that struck near the Prudential Center in Boston. Severe storms right now throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/zzJGrs96sY — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, a torrent of rainfall could be seen rushing down a ramp at Fenway Park.

It’s raining very hard here at Fenway Park - #wbz pic.twitter.com/al15aBk5bU — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 31, 2019

And in Dorchester’s Savin Hill, hail could be seen around 3:50 p.m.

A downed tree blocked a road in Dorchester. (Larry Edelman/Globe Staff)

Boston Harbor Cruises also tweeted a photo, captured around 4 p.m. by a water taxi captain, that showed both sunny and dark skies, as well as rough seas.

In Downtown Boston, the sudden storms caused people to scurry to their destinations.

A man ran down Atlantic Avenue Wednesday afternoon. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

A woman went shoeless on Atlantic Avenue. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Cambridge also saw localized storms.

A pedestrian jumped over a puddle as he navigated his way across Mass. Ave in Central Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A woman picked her way through a giant puddle at the end of a crosswalk along Mass. Ave in Central Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

In Winthrop, one resident caught the damaging winds on video.

Little stormy in Winthrop right now pic.twitter.com/KgYQ3vfXFn — Mark A (@AlibertiMark) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, a lightning strike lit up the sky near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Further north, a menacing storm cloud could be seen over the water at Seabrook Beach in New Hampshire.