They always get their man, but what about their sharks? State Police Air Wing casing Cape waters

State Police tweeted Tuesday that the Air Wing “just spotted a large white shark near the swimmers in #Truro. They have notified the local authorities. If the beach is closed, it’ll be a decision made by the local authorities. Use caution swimming out there!”

That’s right: the State Police Air Wing in recent years has added shark surveillance to its portfolio in recent years, and the work paid dividends Tuesday at Newcomb Hollow Beach on the Truro/Wellfleet line.

They’re not gonna need a bigger plane. Not when their choppers are perfectly capable of spotting sharks from the sky.

Officials did temporarily close Newcomb Hollow, the same beach where 26-year-old Arthur Medici was fatally attacked by a shark last September while boogie-boarding in the water.

Followers of the troopers’ tweets should know the Air Wing, best known for ferreting out suspects during manhunts and locating people in distress, has been working the fin front for a while now.

“It has been part of our Air Wing’s mission for the past few summers,” said State Police spokesman David Procopio in an e-mail Wednesday. “Whenever they have time available given their other demands, a crew will fly over south coast and Cape beaches. If they see a shark, as you know, they notify local authorities or state Fisheries and Wildlife so a decision can be made about temporarily closing the beach.”

He said that “besides proactive patrols – when other mission demands allow – the unit will also check local beaches upon request of municipalities.”

Procopio added that State Police were planning to release more information Wednesday through their social media accounts regarding “this unique part of our mission.”

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the region in July, with several beaches temporarily closing to swimming.

Less than an hour after Tuesday’s sighting off Cape Cod, South Beach on Martha’s Vineyard was also closed to swimming after a shark was spotted nearby, according to Edgartown police.

The department confirmed at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday via Instagram that South Beach had reopened for swimming.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation today with our lifeguards and park department,” Edgartown cops tweeted.

Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.