Third man involved in violent robbery in Providence sentenced to prison

The men tied up the family inside, threatening them with guns and a kitchen knife, and pistol-whipped one family member, prosecutors said. They ransacked the apartment and robbed it of jewelry and cash before threatening the residents that they would kill them if they called the police.

Elijah Blyden, 19, joined Juan Velasquez, 22, and Josse Mosquea-Rodriguez, 17, as the trio broke into an apartment on Hanover Street on June 25, 2018, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

The third man involved in a violent 2018 home invasion in Providence pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to prison, officials said.

The investigation into the men was helped by their social media use. Providence police found many social media images of the three holding firearms and large sums of cash, prosecutors said.

Blyden, who is from Cranston, R.I., received a 20-year sentence, seven of which will be spent in state prison and the remaining 13 will be spent on probation, prosecutors said.

Velasquez and Mosquea-Rodriguez had already pleaded and been sentenced.

Velasquez pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of burglary on June 12. He was sentenced to 35 years — 17 in state prison and 18 on probation, prosecutors said.

Mosquea-Rodriguez, a juvenile, pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery charges in family court on Dec. 18, 2018. He was convicted as an adult and sentenced to 15 years — seven in prison and eight on probation, prosecutors said. Mosquea-Rodriquez will be kept at the Rhode Island Training School correctional facility until he turns 19, at which point the court will decide whether he will be moved to state prison.

