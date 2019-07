Aug. 1, 19 95: Massachusetts lawmakers enact legislation that staves off an imminent Central Artery/Third Harbor Tunnel funding crisis and imposes an 18-month freeze on toll increases for most motorists at the Sumner Tunnel, Tobin Bridge, and along the turnpike. The measure is expected to prevent a feared loss of up to $90 million in federal highway aid, threatened by US officials unless an artery-tunnel financing plan was approved by the beginning of the month.