Tough commute on Franklin commuter rail line

If a co-worker shows up grumpy Wednesday, ask them if they take the Franklin branch of the MBTA’s commuter rail system to get to work. If they answer yes, buy them their first cup of coffee — the commute has not been an easy one.

According to tweets from the MBTA’s commuter rail operator, Keolis Commuter Services, problems began early Wednesday when Train 704 was canceled due to a “mechanical problem.”

That disruption rippled through the system, causing departure delays as well as requiring functioning trains to pick up people who usually ride train 704, which departs the Forge Park/495 station in Franklin weekday mornings at 6:35 a.m.