Tough commute on Franklin commuter rail line
If a co-worker shows up grumpy Wednesday, ask them if they take the Franklin branch of the MBTA’s commuter rail system to get to work. If they answer yes, buy them their first cup of coffee — the commute has not been an easy one.
According to tweets from the MBTA’s commuter rail operator, Keolis Commuter Services, problems began early Wednesday when Train 704 was canceled due to a “mechanical problem.”
That disruption rippled through the system, causing departure delays as well as requiring functioning trains to pick up people who usually ride train 704, which departs the Forge Park/495 station in Franklin weekday mornings at 6:35 a.m.
By 8:05 a.m., trains were literally full to bursting.
“Franklin Train 740 (7:38 am from Walpole) has reached capacity at Norwood Depot and will only stop to allow passengers off,’’ Keolis tweeted just after 8 a.m. “The next trains are Train 706 (7:06 am inbound) and 708 (7:50 am inbound).”
The ripple effect remained a factor, according to Keolis.
“Franklin Train 706 (7:06 am from Forge Park/495) is now operating 30-40 minutes behind schedule between Islington and South Station due to train traffic and heavy ridership caused by earlier Franklin Line disruptions,’’ Keolis tweeted after 8 a.m.
Service disruption also was reported on the Haverhill line.
“Haverhill Train 208 (7:35 am from Haverhill) remains stopped between Lawrence and Andover due to a head end power mechanical issue and is 15-25 minutes behind schedule,” Keolis tweeted around 8:15 a.m.
Other rail lines were operating on schedule based on the Keolis tweets.
