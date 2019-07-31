Tsarnaev’s lawyers to plead appeal of death penalty in December

“Each side shall be afforded one hour of argument,” the order said. But don’t expect to see the confessed terrorist back in Boston on that date.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan R. Torruella of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit issued a brief order setting oral arguments in Tsarnaev’s appeal for Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Lawyers for admitted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will have one hour in December to try to convince a federal appellate court that their notorious client’s conviction and death sentence should be tossed, legal filings show.

Defendants typically aren’t present for their appellate hearings before the First Circuit, said Daniel S. Medwed, a professor at Northeastern University School of Law and former associate appellate counsel at the Legal Aid Society Criminal Appeals Bureau in New York City.

Advertisement

“It typically takes at least several months to get an opinion [after oral arguments] but it can vary,” Medwed said via e-mail.

The taxpayer-funded legal team for Tsarnaev, 26, already has filed hundreds of pages of written arguments in the closely watched appeal, asserted that the case should not have been tried in Boston and that two jurors lied during jury selection, among other claims.

In their reply brief, however, prosecutors said “Tsarnaev received a fair trial in Boston, and the district court did not abuse its discretion by refusing to move the trial elsewhere. The jury was selected after a careful and searching voir dire, and the jurors who tried and sentenced Tsarnaev were unbiased.”

Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to death for his role in the April 15, 2013 bombings that killed three people, including an 8-year-old boy, and wounded hundreds more. Tsarnaev and his co-assailant, older brother Tamerlan, also killed an MIT police officer while they were on the run.

Advertisement

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the marathon blasts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is currently incarcerated at a federal supermax prison in Colorado.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers don’t dispute his involvement in the bombings but maintain that he fell under the sway of his domineering older brother.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote in their December brief that the trial judge committed a “grave error” by barring the defense from telling jurors that Tamerlan was linked to a 2011 Waltham triple murder before enlisting Dzhokhar Tsarnaev into his plan to bomb the race.

“This proof went to the heart of [Tsarnaev’s] defense: that Tamerlan was a killer, an angry and violent man; that he conceived and led this conspiracy,” Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote. “The exclusion of this mitigating evidence violated the Eighth Amendment and yielded a verdict unworthy of confidence.”

But prosecutors said in their reply brief filed in June that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev “quietly adopted a radical Islamic ideology” while a student at UMass Dartmouth. “While projecting an image of a laid-back partier, he was reading and watching radical Islamic propaganda,” the government wrote.

And, prosecutors said, any judicial error in excluding the Waltham evidence was “harmless.”

“Tsarnaev was unable to muster any evidence suggesting that Tamerlan intimidated or coerced him into bombing the Boston Marathon, much less that the Waltham murders somehow contributed to that coercion,” prosecutors wrote. “Thus, even if the jury had heard about Tamerlan’s alleged commission of the Waltham murders, there would have been no basis other than speculation to conclude that Tsarnaev committed the instant crimes out of fear of Tamerlan.”

Advertisement

If Tsarnaev’s First Circuit appeal fails, he “would have 90 days to submit a ‘writ of certiorari’ asking the Supreme Court to take the case,” Medwed wrote. “Cert petitions are longshots, statistically at least, because the court receives thousands annually and only takes 80 or fewer.”

If the high court passes on the case, Tsarnaev would have one year to “file a federal habeas corpus petition in [federal] district court,” Medwed wrote. “The upshot is that this case has many miles to go before a final resolution.”

The scheduling of oral arguments before the First Circuit came days after US Attorney General William Barr announced that a Justice Department review of death penalty policy had been completed, clearing the way for executions of federal death row inmates to resume.

Barr told the Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions starting in December for five men, all accused of murdering children.

Legal specialists told the Globe last week that Barr’s action will have little immediate bearing on the case against Tsarnaev, who is still likely years from having his execution even scheduled.

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press and The Washington Post was also used. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.