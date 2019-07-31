The Hamburglar has a new sidekick: Alleged Waltham french fry thief turns himself in

A man who stole a 50-pound bag of pre-cut french fries from a Waltham Five Guys Thursday turned himself in to police Tuesday after his photo circulated on social media, Waltham police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the man after one of the burger chain’s managers saw him steal the bag from a stack lying near the door at the restaurants’s 1030 Main St. location Thursday at 9:26 p.m., said Waltham Five Guys assistant general manager Tamethia King.

“After eating at a local restaurant, he decided to take a 50-pound bag of pre-cut french fried potatoes on his way out the door,” police said in a statement.