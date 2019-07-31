Woman seriously injured in Hanson crash

A woman was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital after she crashed her car into a utility pole on Route 58 in Hanson Wednesday night, police said.

The woman, 49, who is from Halifax, was driving a Ford Fusion sedan when she crashed into the pole in the area of 58 Monponsett St. at about 8:50 p.m., Hanson police said in a press release.

She was taken by ambulance to Indian Head School, where she was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Boston Medical Center.