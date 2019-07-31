Woman seriously injured in Hanson crash
A woman was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital after she crashed her car into a utility pole on Route 58 in Hanson Wednesday night, police said.
The woman, 49, who is from Halifax, was driving a Ford Fusion sedan when she crashed into the pole in the area of 58 Monponsett St. at about 8:50 p.m., Hanson police said in a press release.
She was taken by ambulance to Indian Head School, where she was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Boston Medical Center.
Her injuries were serious, but her condition is not known, police said.
She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The utility pole snapped in half, and power was knocked out for a period, police said.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
