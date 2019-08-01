4 arrested for stealing power tools after police chase in Longmeadow

Officers were looking for their Acura sedan after it was reported the four were wanted for stealing power tools from the hardware store in Enfield, Conn., police said.

Matthew Marauszwki, 28, of Pittsfield; Brian Signor, 30, of Pittsfield; Luisa Alvarez, 37, of Springfield; and Jorge Carrasquillo, 36, of Springfield, were apprehended around 10:30 a.m. off an exit ramp along Interstate 91, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

“[T]he Acura led [Trooper Jonathan Blanchard] on a short pursuit where it finally stopped without incident off Exit 6. He was able to detain all four occupants until additional troopers and Springfield police officers arrived,” the statement said.

An Enfield, Conn. police officer confirmed at the scene that Marauszwki and Signor were the two men who stole from the hardware store, police said. He also said Alvarez was their getaway driver.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded multiple power tools sealed in their original packaging. Trooper Blanchard also located drug paraphernalia suspected to be used for smoking crack cocaine,” the statement said.

Officers discovered Signor had an active warrant for his arrest on charges of improper use of a credit card, receiving a stolen credit card, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

All four were arrested and taken to Springfield District Court for an arraignment.

Marauszwki was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200. Signor was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200 and possession of a Class B drug. Alvarez was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and a marked lanes violation. Carrasquillo was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200.

