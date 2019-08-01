Car shows up at Boston Medical Center with one man dead, another wounded, police say

“Two people self transported to Boston Medical Center. One was found non viable in the car and the other victim was treated at the hospital,” said Boyle.

Sgt. Detective John Boyle said the man was found dead inside the car shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. He said the other man was treated for non life threatening injuries.

One man was found shot to death in a car outside Boston Medical Center and another man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Boston police said.

Investigators are trying to determine where the men were shot.

Meanwhile, in another incident two other men were shot in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night and sustained non life threatening injuries.

The men believed to be in their 50s were treated at a local hospital.

Boyle said there have been no arrests in either case.

At the Jamaica Plain crime scene Wednesday night in the area of 928 Parker St., authorities initially said one victim had been found suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A crime scene was established in the parking lot of the residential complex formerly known as Bromley Heath.

Several officers responded to the scene. In the parking lot, a Ford sedan sat with its doors open. At least two of the vehicle’s windows were broken.

Danny McDonald, Travis Andersen and Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.