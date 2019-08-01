Corey Lewandowski says he’s interested in running for US Senate seat in New Hampshire

Corey Lewandowski, the New Hampshire resident who served as the campaign manager for most of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said Thursday that he is considering a run for the US Senate next year against the incumbent, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

“Jeannie Shaheen has failed the people of New Hampshire by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” Lewandowski said in a statement to the Globe. “The people of New Hampshire deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of New Hampshire.”

Shaheen is the first woman in US history to serve as governor and senator, a position she was first elected to in 2008. She has been one of the most popular politicians in New Hampshire, and her approval rating in most surveys is above 50 percent.