Corey Lewandowski says he’s interested in running for US Senate seat in New Hampshire
Corey Lewandowski, the New Hampshire resident who served as the campaign manager for most of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said Thursday that he is considering a run for the US Senate next year against the incumbent, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.
“Jeannie Shaheen has failed the people of New Hampshire by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” Lewandowski said in a statement to the Globe. “The people of New Hampshire deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of New Hampshire.”
Shaheen is the first woman in US history to serve as governor and senator, a position she was first elected to in 2008. She has been one of the most popular politicians in New Hampshire, and her approval rating in most surveys is above 50 percent.
“Corey Lewandowski is a craven lobbyist who has been credibly accused of assault many times and is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters’ health care,” a statement from the New Hampshire Democratic Party read shortly after Lewandowski announced his interest in the race. “Meanwhile, Senator Shaheen is making a difference for New Hampshire families, leading efforts in the Senate to expand access to health care and taking on the big drug companies to lower the costs of prescription drugs.”
If he enters the race, Lewandowski would join an already crowded Republican primary that includes retired brigadier general Donald Bolduc, who has support from Washington Republicans, and former state House speaker Bill O’Brien, a conservative firebrand.
