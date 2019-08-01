A face only a mother Cambroraster could love: Canadian paleontologists find new creature in Burgess Shale

Another way to describe it: It looks like a jet engine with long eyelashes wearing a bike helmet.

Under the shell, Cambroraster falcatus features rake-like claws in front of its toothy, round, pineapple-slice-shaped mouth, the Royal Ontario Museum said in a statement.

Canadian paleontologists have discovered a bizarre-looking new species of ancient sea creature and named it partly in honor of “Star Wars” character Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon starship, which its shell resembles.

The discovery was detailed Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

If you were swimming in the ocean during the Cambrian Period, the creature would have made quite an impression — because it could have been up to a foot long.

“Its size would have been even more impressive at the time it was alive, as most animals living during the Cambrian Period were smaller than your little finger,” Joe Moysiuk, a graduate student based at the Royal Ontario Museum who led the study as part of his doctoral research at the University of Toronto, said in a statement.

The rake-like claws might have been used to sift through sediment for very small organisms, Jean-Bernard Caron, Moysiuk’s supervisor and the Richard M. Ivey Curator of Invertebrate Palaeontology at the Royal Ontario Museum, said in the statement. At the same time, larger prey could be captured and ingested by the circular mouth.

Researchers said they found hundreds of specimens over the past few summers and were able to reconstruct Cambroraster in unprecedented detail.

“The large number of parts and unusually complete fossils preserved at the same place are a real coup, as they help us to better understand what these animals looked like and how they lived,” Caron said. “We are really excited about this discovery. Cambroraster clearly illustrates that predation was a big deal at that time with many kinds of surprising morphological adaptations.”

The fossils were found in the famed Burgess Shale in the Canadian Rockies, researchers said. The Burgess Shale is one of the best preserved and most important fossil formations in the world, according to britannica.com. More than 60,000 specimens have been retrieved from it since its discovery in 1909.

The fossils were found at several sites in the Marble Canyon area in Kootenay National Park, British Columbia. The sites were about 24 miles away from the original Burgess Shale fossil site in Yoho National Park. The researchers are excited that there is a large new area worth scientific exploration, which means many new species could be discovered, the statement said.