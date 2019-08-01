Former CFO at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology takes over as city auditor for Boston

Joyce has a number of responsibilities in her new city job.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office on Thursday said Maureen Joyce, who for the last three years has held the role of CFO for the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, will serve as the auditor, replacing Sally Glora, who retired Wednesday after nearly three decades in the post.

“Boston’s Auditor serves as the City of Boston’s comptroller, and is the primary contact and liaison between the City of Boston and the Boston Audit Committee and the City’s external auditors,” Walsh’s office said in a statement. “As City Auditor, Joyce will work to ensure effective and efficient management of the City’s operations; compliance with all relevant laws and regulations; and responsible and transparent financial practices.”

Joyce said in the release that she looks forward to getting started.

“I’m honored to join Mayor Walsh and his talented administration, serving the people of Boston and helping our city continue its high standards for integrity, fiscal responsibility, and good governance,” Joyce said. “I look forward to working collaboratively across City Hall, and taking on this important role.”

Her words were echoed by the mayor.

“I’m proud to welcome Maureen to Boston City Hall as Boston’s City Auditor,” Walsh said in the release. “With over twenty years of experience, Maureen brings a strong knowledge of fiscal management, and we look forward to her leadership. As we welcome Maureen, I also want to express our deep gratitude to Sally Glora for her decades of dedicated service to the residents of Boston.”

Emme Handy, the city’s chief financial officer, also praised Joyce in the release.

“Selecting Boston’s next City Auditor and Comptroller is an important task, and I’m thrilled Maureen has joined Boston’s Administration and Finance team,” Handy said. “Maureen’s work from Northeastern University to Benjamin Franklin has shown her strength as a multi disciplined financial manager. With Maureen as our City Auditor, we will maintain our strong foundation as a leader in fiscal management.”

Joyce holds an accounting degree from UMass-Amherst and a masters in business in administration from Northeastern, according to her LinkedIn page.

Prior jobs have included serving as associate controller and director of sponsored program administration at Northeastern, as well as comptroller at Simmons College, her page says.

She’ll have big shoes to fill at City Hall.

Glora had worked under three mayors and dozens of city councilors, as well as with hundreds of employees since she began as city auditor in 1990. Former Mayor Raymond L. Flynn appointed her.

“Sally was very honest, professional, and very courteous,” Flynn recently told the Globe. “A hallmark of any good public employee.”

Glora, in a recent interview, recalled that when she started the amount of paper in the office went “from floor to ceiling.” Not so today, owing to digitization.

“It’s at your fingertips. All of this data is available real time and very quickly,” Glora said.

In addition to leading the data transition, Glora said she’s proud of her work in producing the city’s first Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which provides information on the financial status of the city every year.

“That doesn’t excite a lot of people, but excited us and [we] have gotten awards for over 20 years for that publication,” she said. “I’m very proud of that.”

Globe Correspondent Aidan Ryan contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.